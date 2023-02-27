UH men’s basketball gets big win over UC Irvine on Senior Night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team got a much needed 72-67 win over UC Irvine on Saturday night.

The ‘Bows moves to 21-9 overall and 12-6 in the Big West Conference after the win at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii bounced back after a heartbreaking loss to UC Riverside to prevail in front of a loud white out crowd of over 8,000 fans.

True freshman Mor Seck notched a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds in place of an injured Bernardo Da Silva.

It was also Senior Night, the team honoring Juan Munoz, Kamaka Hepa and Samuta Avea following the game.

UH closes out the season on the road next weekend.

