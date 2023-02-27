A turtle tangled in fishing line gets some much needed help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men were able to help a turtle that was entangled in fishing line.

Kalaninui Akau was spearfishing with a friend off Makaha when they found the entangled turtle.

He tells us thankfully there was no hook, so they were able to remove the line from the turtle’s mouth.

Akau thinks someone may have illegally been drone fishing and cut the line, causing it to float in the water.

“It looked like someone had droned out the fishing line because we’re like, well over a quarter mile offshore, where we found where we found the very colorful fishing line,” said Akau.

“It feels good to help out animals, but at the same time, it’s kind of frustrating that, you know, this kind of stuff happens,” Akau continued.

Last year they saved a turtle in Ko Olina with a fishing line wrapped around its left fin.

