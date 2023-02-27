Sunset Beach paddle-out ceremony to honor iconic surf cinematographer Larry Haynes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special paddle-out ceremony to honor the late cinematographer Larry Haynes happened Sunday morning.

Friends, surfers and fans joined Haynes family for a paddle out at Sunset Beach.

The 61-year-old died earlier this month after an unspecified medical emergency.

His death shocked the surf world as Haynes had just shot the Billabong Pipeline Pro days before his death.

He was known for both his ability to shoot gigantic surf, as well as his gigantic smile and positive attitude.

He reportedly died while at Laniakea.

