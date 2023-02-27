Plan to release wasps to eradicate coffee-eating bugs moves forward on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Studies are underway to determine if a wasp could be the solution to eradicating coffee berry borers.

Coffee farmers said the borers have been hurting their crops.

The University of Hawaii and US Agriculture Department are girding for the release of a tiny Kenyan wasp that eats a borer before its larvae can eat coffee beans.

Agricultural scientists have been studying the non-stinging wasps at a quarantine center on the grounds of Volcanoes National Park.

They said they have “new confidence” it will help without causing unintended problems.

The environmental assessment is posted and open for public comments.

Final state approval is the next step.

However, researchers say if approved, the timing of the actual release depends on when the borer and wasp life cycles are most conducive to doing the most good.

First release would be on Tom Greenwell’s Kealakekua farm.

To view the environmental assessment, click here. Public comments are open until March 16.

