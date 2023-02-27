Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Plan to release wasps to eradicate coffee-eating bugs moves forward on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Studies are underway to determine if a wasp could be the solution to eradicating coffee berry borers.

Coffee farmers said the borers have been hurting their crops.

The University of Hawaii and US Agriculture Department are girding for the release of a tiny Kenyan wasp that eats a borer before its larvae can eat coffee beans.

Agricultural scientists have been studying the non-stinging wasps at a quarantine center on the grounds of Volcanoes National Park.

They said they have “new confidence” it will help without causing unintended problems.

The environmental assessment is posted and open for public comments.

Final state approval is the next step.

However, researchers say if approved, the timing of the actual release depends on when the borer and wasp life cycles are most conducive to doing the most good.

First release would be on Tom Greenwell’s Kealakekua farm.

To view the environmental assessment, click here. Public comments are open until March 16.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
A 61-year-old man has died after he was pinned underneath a tow truck in Moanalua
Driver dies after being pinned underneath tow truck
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Stand Up Wave Pool nears completion
At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion
Some people even brought home a piece of Aloha Stadium by purchasing the back of the seats.
As state prepares to build new stadium, thousands flock to bid ‘aloha’ to the old one

Latest News

Wind advisories are posted for most areas of the state due to strong trade winds.
Wind advisories issued statewide as trades srengthen
Salvage of Super Yacht Nakoa to Continue Monday
Salvage work continues for grounded yacht at Honolua Bay; owner faces hefty fines
Abandoned house fire in Nanakuli
Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire in Nanakuli
‘It’s hard’: 1 year later, loved ones remember mom, daughter killed in Nanakuli crash
‘It’s hard’: 1 year later, loved ones remember mom, daughter killed in Nanakuli crash