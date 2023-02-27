Mililani’s Adrian Lee wins HHSAA State Wrestling Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special moment during Saturday’s HHSAA State Wrestling Championships as Mililani’s Adrian Lee won the 160 weight class state title, 6-2 over Baldwin’s Nai Hasigawa.

Lee, the younger brother of the late victoria Lee who passed away in December, clinched his first state title in honor of his late sister.

His family watching in the stands and brother Christian in his corner. The junior, overcome with emotion after realizing what he’d accomplished.

“I just knew that I had to win it and I needed to win it and I want it.” Lee told Hawaii News Now. “There’s pure happiness, nothing else.”

“( My family) means everything to me, I couldn’t do it without any one of them.”

Lee finished the year with a record of 23-1.

As for the rest of the State Wrestling Championships, the Moanalua girls clinched their second-straight team State title with a State-record 245 points while the Kapolei boys took home its first team title in program history with a combined score of 163.5.

