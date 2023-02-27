Maui’s Alyssa Mae Antolin has historic performance for UH track the MPFS Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii track and field runner Alyssa Mae Antolin had a historic performance at the MPFS indoor Championship to become the first UH athlete to win the 200 meter title.

The Maui high school alumnus the first ‘Bow to break 24 second with a staggering championship time of 23.90.

Antolin now resets the program record in the 200m, beating out her time from last year’s MPFS finals.

She says that it filled her with pride knowing she represented her State and more specifically, the Valley isle.

“I take a lot of heart in that.” Antolin told Hawaii News Now. “It means a lot to me that I’m one of the four that could say that I’m representing my home state.”

She added, “So that definitely helps me, Not a lot of Maui kids like come out and be D1 athletes, so I think it’s a really cool thing to be like the role model of that, I never really thought I would be a role model, so I think it’s really cool.”

UH finished in fourth place at the MPFS indoor Championships.

