Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui’s Alyssa Mae Antolin has historic performance for UH track the MPFS Championships

University of Hawaii track and field runner Alyssa Mae Antolin had a historic performance at...
University of Hawaii track and field runner Alyssa Mae Antolin had a historic performance at the MPFS indoor Championship to become the first UH athlete to win the 200 meter title.(Jacob Thompson | Jacob Thompson)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii track and field runner Alyssa Mae Antolin had a historic performance at the MPFS indoor Championship to become the first UH athlete to win the 200 meter title.

The Maui high school alumnus the first ‘Bow to break 24 second with a staggering championship time of 23.90.

Antolin now resets the program record in the 200m, beating out her time from last year’s MPFS finals.

She says that it filled her with pride knowing she represented her State and more specifically, the Valley isle.

“I take a lot of heart in that.” Antolin told Hawaii News Now. “It means a lot to me that I’m one of the four that could say that I’m representing my home state.”

She added, “So that definitely helps me, Not a lot of Maui kids like come out and be D1 athletes, so I think it’s a really cool thing to be like the role model of that, I never really thought I would be a role model, so I think it’s really cool.”

UH finished in fourth place at the MPFS indoor Championships.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
A Hilo man who was trying to catch mongoose in his yard on Thursday captured a skunk instead,...
A Hawaii man was trying to catch mongoose in his yard. He captured a skunk instead
William Bishop, Sr.
Family offers reward for clues in perplexing disappearance of Hawaii Island man
A body found in Hilo Bay identified as 59-year-old from Waikōloa
A body found in Hilo Bay identified as 59-year-old from Waikōloa
While many people learned how to bake bread during the pandemic, not everyone turned it into a...
A Kapolei woman turned her pandemic hobby into a small business and a homage to her Hawaiian roots

Latest News

Lee, the younger brother of the late victoria Lee who passed away in December, clinched his...
Mililani’s Adrian Lee wins HHSAA State Wrestling Championship
Hawaii Basketball
UH men’s basketball gets big win over UC Irvine on Senior Night
Former UH receiver, turned coach Samson Anguay continues coaching journey with Southern Oregon
Aloha Stadium
Public invited to Aloha Stadium for one last hurrah