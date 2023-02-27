‘It’s hard’: 1 year later, loved ones remember mom, daughter killed in Nanakuli crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marked one year since a horrific crash that killed a mother and daughter in Nanakuli.

Loved ones set up a memorial where it happened near Haleakala Avenue.

Last February, police said 27-year-old Joseph Peters-Holokahi, was speeding on the roadway when he lost control and hit the parked vehicle, where the girl and woman were occupants.

Relatives identified the two who died as Leah Hanakahi and her mom, Kelsey Palisbo.

Her 17-year-old daughter, Shaylee Hanakahi was also critically injured. She was just outside the vehicle when she was struck.

Stuart Hanakahi — father and husband of the victims — said he’s thankful his second daughter injured in the crash survived, but he’s still mourning his loss.

“It’s bittersweet that I can come back here whenever I need to clear my head,” Stuart said.

“Everytime I come up here to see my family, I gotta be reminded of what happened... and it’s hard.”

Authorities found Peters-Holokahi had a long record when it comes to speeding. He was arrested for negligent homicide.

Previous Coverage

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.