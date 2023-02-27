Tributes
‘I feel stuck’: 4 years after infant’s overdose death, family awaits developments in trial

It’s been four years since the death of a 7-month-old at an unlicensed daycare at the Aliamanu Military Reservation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been four years since the death of a 7-month-old at an unlicensed daycare at the Aliamanu Military Reservation.

Baby Abigail died in February 2019, apparently from a lethal dose of Benadryl.

The babysitter, Navy spouse Dixie Denise Villa, is awaiting trial on charges on manslaughter.

On Sunday, Abigail’s mother, Anna Lobisch, honored her daughter at Magic Island.

Family and friends say they hope developments in the case’s legal battle will happen soon.

“At this point I think I need the trial to start and happen, I feel stuck right now,” Lobisch said. “Me and the family feel stuck we don’t know where things are going and it’s hard to not know what’s happening you know.”

Villa pleaded not guilty in 2019 and is free on bail.

