Hawaii Island police: Speed, inattention possible factors in deadly crash in Pahoa

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Pahoa on Sunday night, Hawaii Island police said.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Highway 137 near the 13 mile marker.

According to police, the man and his female passenger were in a Nissan Frontier pickup truck when it veered off onto the right shoulder and struck and embankment, sending it airborne and hitting a tree.

The driver was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

His passenger, a 44-year-old woman from Pahoa, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Hilo Medical Center..

At this time, police believe speed and inattention may have led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.