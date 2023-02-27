Tributes
Hawaii Island police: Speed, inattention possible factors in deadly crash in Pahoa

A 41-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Pahoa on Sunday night, Hawaii...
A 41-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Pahoa on Sunday night, Hawaii Island police said.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Pahoa on Sunday night, Hawaii Island police said.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Highway 137 near the 13 mile marker.

According to police, the man and his female passenger were in a Nissan Frontier pickup truck when it veered off onto the right shoulder and struck and embankment, sending it airborne and hitting a tree.

The driver was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

His passenger, a 44-year-old woman from Pahoa, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Hilo Medical Center..

At this time, police believe speed and inattention may have led to the crash.

