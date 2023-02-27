Tributes
Following vandalism, city to make security improvements at popular Oahu park

State officials said metal barriers will be installed. During the development, portable bathrooms will be available at the beach.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Security improvements are coming to restroom facilities at a popular beach park in West Oahu.

At Pokai Bay Beach Park,tThe city is adding metal barriers to the top of the existing masonry wall, which will make it more difficult to gain access into the bathroom when the facilities are closed.

This will require the restrooms to be closed during the construction, but portable toilets have been provided.

The projected timeline for the work to be complete will be sometime in April of this year.

The contract for this project was awarded to Kaiser Construction Group and will cost just over $320,000.

The Parks Department says the showers won’t be impacted.

Last year, someone vandalized and damaged the facilities, prompting a conversation about how to better manage and secure restrooms and showers at our beach park.

The city wants to hear from you if you notice problems at your local parks.

To make a report, click here.

