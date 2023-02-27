First Alert Forecast: Very strong winds dominate the coming week

Windy conditions are expected over the state through Thursday as strong high pressure builds to the north of the islands. A wind advisory has already been posted for Lanai and parts of Maui and Hawaii Island, and it’s likely that it will be extended and expanded to other parts of the state as the trades continue to strengthen into midweek.

Scattered to numerous windward showers are also expected, with some of those showers being pushed into leeward areas by the gusty winds. Showers may become more frequent as an upper level disturbance deepens to the east of the state, enhancing incoming showers.

Trade winds may decrease by the end of the week as a cold front approaches from the northwest and the high pressure area moves away.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, the high surf advisory for east shores continues through 6 p.m. Wednesday, with rough and choppy waves generated by the strong trades. A small northwest swell is declining, while minimal surf will continue for south shores.

Ocean alerts are up, including a gale warning for windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island, and a small craft advisory for remaining coastal waters, also through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.