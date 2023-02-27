Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds to persist through Thursday

Your top local headlines for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system located far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep windy trade winds in the forecast at least into Thursday.

An upper level disturbance will keep showers in the forecast over windward and mountain areas through the week with less shower activity over typically drier leeward areas of each island.

The highest rainfall trends are expected over East Maui and the windward slopes of the Big Island as an unstable upper low lingers just east of Hilo.

Wind speeds may trend lower into the moderate to breezy range from Friday onward as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest.

Surf along east facing shores will build to advisory levels through the first half of the week. Surf along north facing shores will remain well below the seasonal average each day through next weekend.

