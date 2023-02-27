Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire in Nanakuli
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:09 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Nanakuli Monday morning.
The fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. on Ulehawa Road.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved.
No injuries were reported.
The blaze was extinguished just after 8 a.m.
An investigation into the cause of the fire and damage estimates is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
