Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Nanakuli Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. on Ulehawa Road.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze was extinguished just after 8 a.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and damage estimates is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

