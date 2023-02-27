At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A standing wave pool being built in Ewa Beach is set to open next month, but not everyone is giving it a warm welcome.

The “LineUP” at Wai Kai was originally scheduled to open this month.

According to its website, the opening is now tentatively planned for March.

The $40 million wave pool on the Ewa short line is now nearing its final steps. Hawaii News Now was invited to the area in October to see the project underway.

It’s part of Haseko’s $100 million Hoakalei Resort project — with shops, restaurants and hotels.

The company says the Wai Kai Wave project will be able to handle 30 surfers. The project’s website is now taking reservations to ride the wave pool. On Sunday, available dates started on March 18.

Not everyone is giving the project a warm welcome.

“Right now we are in a middle of a water crisis because of the Red Hill fuel spill,” said Healani Sonda-Pale, with Oahu Water Protectors. “We cannot afford to use our clean precious water other than drinking. We see water being used in this way, it’s a waste of good drinking water.”

As far as sustainability, the website has a statement that reads:

“Sustainability is carefully considered with everything we do at The LineUp at Wai Kai. From water usage to our food suppliers to the products in our retail shop, we do our best to make conscientious choices that will help reduce our footprint on this earth.”

The company says the project so far has employed as many as 300 construction workers. It also says the wave pool will employ 200 people when it’s completed.

The opening date in March is still being finalized.

According to the website, a 45-minute beginner surf lesson will cost you around $90.

If you want to catch some waves, the cost starts at $100.

