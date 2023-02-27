Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion

A standing wave pool being built in Ewa Beach is set to open next month, but not everyone is giving it a warm welcome.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:51 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A standing wave pool being built in Ewa Beach is set to open next month, but not everyone is giving it a warm welcome.

The “LineUP” at Wai Kai was originally scheduled to open this month.

According to its website, the opening is now tentatively planned for March.

The $40 million wave pool on the Ewa short line is now nearing its final steps. Hawaii News Now was invited to the area in October to see the project underway.

It’s part of Haseko’s $100 million Hoakalei Resort project — with shops, restaurants and hotels.

The company says the Wai Kai Wave project will be able to handle 30 surfers. The project’s website is now taking reservations to ride the wave pool. On Sunday, available dates started on March 18.

Not everyone is giving the project a warm welcome.

“Right now we are in a middle of a water crisis because of the Red Hill fuel spill,” said Healani Sonda-Pale, with Oahu Water Protectors. “We cannot afford to use our clean precious water other than drinking. We see water being used in this way, it’s a waste of good drinking water.”

As far as sustainability, the website has a statement that reads:

“Sustainability is carefully considered with everything we do at The LineUp at Wai Kai. From water usage to our food suppliers to the products in our retail shop, we do our best to make conscientious choices that will help reduce our footprint on this earth.”

The company says the project so far has employed as many as 300 construction workers. It also says the wave pool will employ 200 people when it’s completed.

The opening date in March is still being finalized.

According to the website, a 45-minute beginner surf lesson will cost you around $90.

If you want to catch some waves, the cost starts at $100.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
A Hilo man who was trying to catch mongoose in his yard on Thursday captured a skunk instead,...
A Hawaii man was trying to catch mongoose in his yard. He captured a skunk instead
William Bishop, Sr.
Family offers reward for clues in perplexing disappearance of Hawaii Island man
A body found in Hilo Bay identified as 59-year-old from Waikōloa
A body found in Hilo Bay identified as 59-year-old from Waikōloa
While many people learned how to bake bread during the pandemic, not everyone turned it into a...
A Kapolei woman turned her pandemic hobby into a small business and a homage to her Hawaiian roots

Latest News

Dedicated hula fans have lined up in Hilo for Merrie Monarch Festival's Ho'ike night
Scores line up overnight for Merrie Monarch Hoike tickets
Legendary surf cinematographer Larry Haynes has died.
Sunset Beach paddle-out ceremony to honor iconic surf cinematographer
A turtle tangled in fishing line gets some much needed help
A turtle tangled in fishing line gets some much needed help
Nearly 3 in 5 U-S teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021—double that of boys, we...
U.S. teen girls experiencing record levels of sadness, suicide risk