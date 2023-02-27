Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host a White House reception Monday to recognize and celebrate Black History Month.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to give remarks in the East Room.

In a proclamation on National Black History Month signed Jan. 31, Biden said they celebrate the legacy of Black Americans and their power to lead and overcome, which has helped the nation become a more fair and just society.

He cited efforts by the administration to advance equity, including in the areas of housing, infrastructure and diversity in government.

“This country was established upon the profound but simple idea that all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives,” the proclamation stated. “It is an idea America has never fully lived up to, but it is an idea we have never fully walked away from either.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
A 61-year-old man has died after he was pinned underneath a tow truck in Moanalua
Driver dies after being pinned underneath tow truck
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Stand Up Wave Pool nears completion
At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion
Some people even brought home a piece of Aloha Stadium by purchasing the back of the seats.
As state prepares to build new stadium, thousands flock to bid ‘aloha’ to the old one

Latest News

Wind advisory issued statewide until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Wind advisories issued statewide as trades strengthen
A Tesla vehicle in Arizona caught fire twice after an accident.
VIDEO: Tesla catches fire twice after crashing into building
A Tesla vehicle in Arizona caught fire twice after an accident.
VIDEO: Tesla vehicle catches fire not just once, but twice
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained
Salvage of Super Yacht Nakoa to Continue Monday
Salvage work continues for grounded yacht at Honolua Bay; owner faces hefty fines