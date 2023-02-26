Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘We will not stop until we find the killer’: Migrant found shot to death in alley

A community calls for justice after a 20-year-old Guatemalan migrant was murdered in Chicago.
By Tre Parker
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A community is urging police officers to find whoever killed a woman who recently migrated to Chicago from Guatemala.

Every step the Little Village community takes is a call for justice in the wake of Reina Cristina Ical’s murder.

Baltazar Enriguez, the president of the Little Village community council, said immigrants are often fleeing violence in their own country to find more in Chicago.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was shot in the head. Her body was found Wednesday morning in an alley.

“She came out of work and she was assassinated, and nobody knows what happened,” Enriguez said.

Ical had only lived in Chicago for four months before she was killed.

All of Ical’s family is in Guatemala, so the people who live in her community marched through Little Village on her behalf.

“We treat our neighbor like family, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do here with Reina Cristina and her family,” Little Village council member Kristian Armendariz said.

The community members marched to the area where Ical’s body was discovered to advocate for the search of the suspect.

“We are her family. We will not stop until we find the killer,” Armendariz said.

The community plans to hold a funeral for Ical on Monday. They are also raising funds to send her body back to her family in Guatemala.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hilo man who was trying to catch mongoose in his yard on Thursday captured a skunk instead,...
A Hawaii man was trying to catch mongoose in his yard. He captured a skunk instead
William Bishop, Sr.
Family offers reward for clues in perplexing disappearance of Hawaii Island man
A body found in Hilo Bay identified as 59-year-old from Waikōloa
A body found in Hilo Bay identified as 59-year-old from Waikōloa
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
While many people learned how to bake bread during the pandemic, not everyone turned it into a...
A Kapolei woman turned her pandemic hobby into a small business and a homage to her Hawaiian roots

Latest News

Nearly 3 in 5 U-S teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021—double that of boys, we...
U.S. teen girls experiencing record levels of sadness, suicide risk
A 61-year-old man has died after he was pinned underneath a tow truck in Moanalua
Driver dies after being pinned underneath tow truck
The state of Indo-Pacific relations with analyst Curtis Chin
Analyst: U.S. “too distracted” to be truly engaged in Indo-Pacific region
FILE - New York City police and firefighters inspect the bomb crater inside an underground...
‘Powder keg’ for 9/11: 1993 trade center bombing remembered