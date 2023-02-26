Tributes
U.S. teen girls experiencing record levels of sadness, suicide risk

Joining us to talk about youth mental health is clinical psychologist Lisa Hartwell
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new CDC report found nearly 3 in 5 U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021—double that of boys. Thirty percent said they have seriously considered dying by suicide.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Hartwell joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about red flags parents can look out for and how we can support young women who have experienced sexual attacks and other traumatic experiences.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

Here are more resources:

TeenLink Hawaii (TLH) is a youth empowerment, outreach, and education program that provides information and referral services for teens in Hawaii: https://www.teenlinkhawaii.org/youth-violence

DVCLH is a statewide resource for social service providers and educators in abuse cases, advocacy and outreach to teen victims of dating violence: https://cap4kids.org/hawaii/parent-handouts/domestic-community-violence

Suicide Prevention Resource Center: https://health.hawaii.gov/emsipsb/injury-prevention/suicide-prevention/suicide-prevention-resources

Dr. Hartwell is also available to do a free 15 minute “Let’s Connect” call to help with referrals or resources if parents or teens have any concerns: drlisahartwell.com

