New encyclopedia chronicles history and culture of Filipino Americans

Foremost Filipino scholars Dr. E.J. David, Dr. Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales, and Dr. Kevin Nadal talk about the new SAGE Encyclopedia of Filipino American Studies
By Annalisa Burgos
Updated: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filipino Americans are one of the largest Asian American groups in the United States and the second largest immigrant population. But you’d be hard pressed to find any information on them in a textbook, until now.

A new SAGE Encyclopedia of Filipino/x/a American Studies is the first of its kind and chronicles the history and culture of Filipino Americans, covering everything from history and education, to health and social issues.

Three of the country’s foremost Filipino scholars Dr. E.J.R. David, Dr. Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales, and Dr. Kevin Nadal edited the two-volume encyclopedia and worked with more than 300 contributors from across the country, including Hawaii.

They joined HNN’s Weekend Sunrise to talk about its significance.

