First Alert Forecast: Strong winds, numerous windward showers dominate the coming week

Wind advisories may be possible from the early part to the middle of the week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A new high pressure system developing north of the state will generate breezy to locally strong trade winds through at least the middle of the coming week. We have a first alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, when winds may become strong enough to warrant wind advisories for parts of the state.

Expect scattered to occasional showers, especially for windward areas, mainly during the nighttime and morning hours. Some of those showers may be pushed leeward by the strong winds. East Hawaii Island and portions of East Maui will have the highest rainfall chances.

In surf, the high surf advisory for east-facing shores has been extended all the way through 6 p.m. Tuesday, as strong trade winds will continue to generate rough and choppy elevated waves. A small northwest swell will slowly decline through start of the week, with another small NW swell anticipated Thursday night into Friday. South shores will have mainly background swells through the week.

For mariners, the small craft advisory for all coastal waters has been extended until 6 p.m. Wednesday due to strong winds and high seas.

