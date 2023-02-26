Scores line up overnight for Merrie Monarch Hoike tickets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dedicated hula fans have lined up in Hilo, trying to get their hands on the hottest ticket in town.

Sales for the Merrie Monarch Festivals’ Ho’ike night began Sunday morning.

Tickets are $5 each cash only, with a maximum of two for each buyer.

This year’s Merrie Monarch runs from April 9 — 15, with The Royal Coronation Ball on April 9.

