Scores line up overnight for Merrie Monarch Hoike tickets

This year's Merrie Monarch runs from April 9th to 15th.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:04 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dedicated hula fans have lined up in Hilo, trying to get their hands on the hottest ticket in town.

Sales for the Merrie Monarch Festivals’ Ho’ike night began Sunday morning.

Tickets are $5 each cash only, with a maximum of two for each buyer.

This year’s Merrie Monarch runs from April 9 — 15, with The Royal Coronation Ball on April 9.

