Bindle Bottles recalled over lead concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check your cabinets for Bindle bottles, which are now being voluntarily recalled for a potential risk of lead poisoning.

The company says an area of exposed lead has been discovered in their 13, 20, 24, and 32 ounce products.

The bottles were sold nationwide including online at Amazon.

No illnesses have been reported.

Owners can get a repair kit online here.

