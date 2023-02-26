Tributes
Bindle Bottles recalled over lead concerns

The company says an area of exposed lead has been discovered in their 13, 20, 24, and 32 ounce products.(Bindle Bottles)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check your cabinets for Bindle bottles, which are now being voluntarily recalled for a potential risk of lead poisoning.

The company says an area of exposed lead has been discovered in their 13, 20, 24, and 32 ounce products.

The bottles were sold nationwide including online at Amazon.

No illnesses have been reported.

Owners can get a repair kit online here.

