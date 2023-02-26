Analyst: U.S. “too distracted” to be fully engaged in Indo-Pacific region

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since the Biden administration launched its Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at promoting a free, open and secure region. Hawaii continues to play a critical role.

Curtis Chin is Chair of the Milken Institute Asia Center and former U.S. Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank. He joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about America’s engagement in the region.

While the U.S. is boosting its military presence in Taiwan and the Philippines in response to more Chinese ships and aircraft across the Pacific, Chin says the U.S. needs to also ramp up investment and economic development.

But that is a challenge when America is focused on the Russia-Ukraine war.

