A 61-year-old man has died after he was pinned underneath a tow truck in Moanalua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 61-year-old man died after being pinned underneath a tow truck in Moanalua.

Officials say the incident happened Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. on Bennion Drive in the Moanalua Terrace Housing area.

First responders on the scene used hydraulic rescue tools to free the man, said HPD.

It’s unclear how the man went under the tow truck, but HPD says he was driving and collided with another vehicle.

HPD says he was not wearing a seatbelt,

No word if speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors

This is the 12th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 11 during the same time last year

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.