Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting that injured 9 juveniles

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (Gray News) - Police have arrested two people involved in a shooting that injured nine juveniles outside a gas station in Georgia.

Columbus police reported they arrested 35-year-old D’Angelo Robinson Sr., as well as an unidentified 15-year-old boy, following a week-long investigation.

The shooting occurred at a Shell gas station on Feb. 17 at about 10:15 p.m. Police believed that, based on their preliminary investigation, the incident stemmed from an altercation at a nearby party.

Nine juveniles, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured in the incident. None of their injuries were life-threatening. Police reported seven of the victims have been discharged from the hospital as of Thursday.

Robinson is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, according to Columbus police. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Police said the 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and is in custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center. Columbus police did report the boy has been identified as a validated gang member.

Columbus police reported additional charges are pending.

Further information about the investigation has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kauai Police HNN
Kauai police: Body found in remote area believed to be murder suspect
A Hilo man who was trying to catch mongoose in his yard on Thursday captured a skunk instead,...
A Hawaii man was trying to catch mongoose in his yard. He captured a skunk instead
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton pose in a photo with Hawaii County...
Clintons attend blessing of new parish center on Hawaii Island
The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck,...
Man dies after he was dumped into garbage truck, sheriff says

Latest News

Breezy conditions expected across all islands
Breezy conditions expected across all islands
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black `hate group’ remark
While many people learned how to bake bread during the pandemic, not everyone turned it into a...
A Kapolei woman turned her pandemic hobby into a business and a homage to her Hawaiian roots