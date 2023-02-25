Parents push for solution to safely open new Kihei high school ASAP

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parents are pushing for a solution to safely open a new high school in South Maui where the campus is ready to open, but government mistakes are keeping it closed.

Community members were sign waving near of Kulanihakoi High School Friday afternoon advocating for a solution to safely open the new Kihei high school.

Ten years ago, the state Land Use Commission ordered a grade-separated pedestrian crossing – like an overpass or an underpass – would have to be built so the students can get to school safely.

Instead, the state built a $16 million two-lane roundabout.

The intention was to slow traffic down on busy Piilani Highway.

The DOE had hoped the roundabout, along with crossing guards and school-operated shuttles for students would be enough to safely open the school.

However, the LUC said earlier this month it’s still not safe enough and demanded a grade-separated pedestrian crossing be built – like it ordered a decade ago.

The DOE still needs to find approximately $20 million for that and it could take up to five years to build.

Parents are upset, frustrated and running out of patience.

“Our school principal Halle Maxwell has purchased two shuttle busses. So, we should easily be able to shuttle the students to and from school safely on shuttle buses,” said Kihei mother of four Rebecca Hill. “It could take them a long time to build an over or underpass. I don’t think we need to wait for that.”

The State Representative for the district said she is requesting federal funding to help speed up the process.

“It’s an appropriation request to tap money that was in the bi-partisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act because so far, no money has come to this district. So, we’re trying to bring that money in, in collaboration with Senator Schatz’ office,” said State Rep. Terez Amato/(D) South Maui.

The DOE says a design consultant has been contracted for the overpass. They anticipate a completed design in the late summer.

Funding requests will come after that.

There are currently 38 students in Kulanihakoi High School’s freshman class who are at a temporary location until their school can open.

“I don’t wanna be there for the next four years,” said Kulanihakoi High School Freshman Slater Watt. “I want to go to our new campus … at our new campus, we have a bunch of facilities for playing sports. We have a library for reading. We have nice classrooms and everything. But we can’t go there right now.”

Kulanihakoi High School principal Halle Maxwell said KHS is still committed to providing shuttle bus transportation for all students within the walk zone

The campus is designed for an enrollment of 1,600 students.

