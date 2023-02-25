Mental health café for youth

HONOLULU (HI Now) - When life gets tough, often teenagers prefer to speak to an adult other than their parents. You can rely on a mentor to help your teen make the breakthrough they need to accomplish their goals. There is no need for them to face their troubles alone. We can offer structure and support to your teen’s needs.

For more information, visit spilltheteacafe.org or on Facebook and Instagram @spill_theteacafe.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.