Mental health café for youth

Spill The Tea Café Founder and Therapist Haylin Dennison talks about Spill The Tea Café, a wellness center for teens!
By HI Now Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - When life gets tough, often teenagers prefer to speak to an adult other than their parents. You can rely on a mentor to help your teen make the breakthrough they need to accomplish their goals. There is no need for them to face their troubles alone. We can offer structure and support to your teen’s needs.

For more information, visit spilltheteacafe.org or on Facebook and Instagram @spill_theteacafe.

