Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black `hate group’ remark

FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert character in his studio in Dublin, Calif., Oct. 26, 2006. Several prominent media publishers across the U.S. are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after Adams, its creator, described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Several prominent media publishers across the U.S. are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after its creator described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show.

Various media officials denounced the comments by Dilbert creator Scott Adams as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

Andrews McMeel Syndication, which distributes Dilbert, did not immediately respond Saturday to requests for comment from Adams or from the syndicator about his remarks. Dilbert is a long-running comic that pokes fun at office-place culture.

The backlash began following an episode this past week of the YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.” Among other topics, Adams referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.”

Most agreed, but Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure.

The Anti-Defamation League says the phrase was popularized in 2017 as a trolling campaign by members of the discussion forum 4chan but then began being used by some white supremacists.

Adams, who is white, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.” He urged white people “to get the hell away from Black people.”

The San Antonio Express-News, which is part of Hearst Newspapers, said Saturday that it will drop the Dilbert comic strip, effective Monday, “because of hateful and discriminatory public comments by its creator.”

The USA Today Network tweeted Friday that it also will stop publishing Dilbert “due to recent discriminatory comments by its creator.”

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and other publications that are part of Advance Local media also announced that they are dropping Dilbert.

“This is a decision based on the principles of this news organization and the community we serve,” wrote Chris Quinn, editor of The Plain Dealer. ‘”We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support.”

Christopher Kelly, vice president of content for NJ Advance Media, wrote that the news organization believes in “the free and fair exchange of ideas.”

“But when those ideas cross into hate speech, a line must be drawn,” Kelly wrote.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kauai Police HNN
Kauai police: Body found in remote area believed to be murder suspect
A Hilo man who was trying to catch mongoose in his yard on Thursday captured a skunk instead,...
A Hawaii man was trying to catch mongoose in his yard. He captured a skunk instead
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton pose in a photo with Hawaii County...
Clintons attend blessing of new parish center on Hawaii Island
The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck,...
Man dies after he was dumped into garbage truck, sheriff says

Latest News

Breezy conditions expected across all islands
Breezy conditions expected across all islands
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
While many people learned how to bake bread during the pandemic, not everyone turned it into a...
A Kapolei woman turned her pandemic hobby into a business and a homage to her Hawaiian roots
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles...
Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting that injured 9 juveniles