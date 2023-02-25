He dropped out of school to help the war effort. 80 years later, he’s getting his diploma

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - World War II impacted everyone in Hawaii.

Most of the stories from the time focus on the heroism of soldiers and stoicism of their families.

But we hear less about how the war redirected hope, ambition and dreams.

That’s the story of many Hawaii high school students at the time, including Daniel Young ― now 98 years old.

This weekend, though, he’ll get an honor that he was denied 80 years ago.

Young was part of the Farrington High School Class of 1943. But at 17, he left school to go to work reassembling airplane engines on Ford Island. “We worked, we got paid,” Young remembers now.

And that was important to the son of a vegetable vendor who never saw college in his future anyway.

The work also meant satisfaction and responsibility, preparing planes for war in the Pacific. “You get that kind feeling because once you put that part together you sign your name on the log sheet,” Young said.

The Farrington he and other teenage boys left behind was a new school, only about 5 years old. Physical Education was on the lawn of the former Kamehameha School for Girls.

The campus was converted into a military hospital and classes were only half day.

And during martial law, there wasn’t much for a teenager to do, Young said.

“Go to school, come home. Go to school, come home. There was no nightlife because black out time.”

Near the end of the war, he was drafted and at Schofield Barracks he learned refrigeration.

The GI Bill got him to Chicago for technical training. In 1948, he married Rose Wong and got to work. “I had to struggle and work,” he said. “The main thing is you gotta support your wife.”

Rose Wong did her part, though, working 38 years at Sears Roebuck. “What I did was price goods every day,” she said, holding up a forefinger with a displaced knuckle. “I use the pencil ― look at my finger!”

She also helped her husband in his family business, designing Chinese restaurants. The Moanalua house where they raised three kids includes elaborate wall and ceiling decorations like those he installed in restaurants.

Having lived a full life being labeled a high school “dropout” didn’t bother him much, he said, although he still remembers going to the school after his discharge when a friend urged him to see if they had a diploma for him.

“They gave me something but it was not signed,” Young remembers.

“It was not signed, it was just a piece of paper, it no mean nothing so it got lost someplace.”

The Farrington Alumni and Community Association will rectify that oversight Sunday with an official diploma ― 80 years in the earning.

Young appreciates the gesture, even though not having one did not hold him back in life.

“I would accept it and appreciate it and feel honorable that I finally got an official certificate,” he said.

The delayed recognition can also be seen as honoring a generation of young people like Daniel Young, who at the time had more important things to do than high school.

