A Hawaii man was trying to catch mongoose in his yard. He captured a skunk instead

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man who was trying to catch mongoose in his yard on Thursday captured a skunk instead, and authorities believe it’s the same one spotted at Hilo Harbor in December.

After that skunk sighting last year, the state conducted extensive searches but turned up nothing.

Then on Thursday, resident Chris Owens went to check his mongoose traps and found the skunk. (Owens had installed the traps to stop mongoose from raiding his chicken coop.)

Since December, there have been lots of sightings of the skunk in and around Hilo.

The animal was seen at the airport. At a golf course on Banyan Drive.

And on Feb. 1, a skunk was reported in Keaukaha ― the same neighborhood where he was caught.

“We are fortunate that Mr. Owens was able to contain the skunk which has been eluding capture for several months,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai’i Board of Agriculture. “Because skunks are nocturnal animals it made it more difficult for staff to track this one down. It takes all of us to protect Hawaii.”

Skunks are a big threat to native birds in the islands. Over the years, there have ben other skunks spotted by stevedores at harbors on Oahu and Maui.

If you spot an invasive species, you’re asked to call (808) 643-PEST.

