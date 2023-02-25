Tributes
Former UH receiver, turned coach Samson Anguay continues coaching journey with Southern Oregon

Former Rainbow Warrior Samson Anguay is the new wide receiver coach for Southern Oregon University.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Campbell alum spent the past season as an intern part of the ‘Bows coaching staff.

Now he will lead his own position group.

“I got the phone call and they’re like ‘you ready to build that Hawaii pipeline in Southern Oregon?’ and I immediately start balling, like crying hysterically,” said Anguay.

“It’s always heartfelt, I mean the journey has been pretty crazy for me my whole life,” said Anguay. “I’m a 5′7 wide receiver/running back from Campbell.”

The Ewa Beach native is busy packing — he leaves the islands on Monday.

“I can’t wait to get on the board and start building, building an offense get with the defensive guys, just stuff I’ve been around my whole life,” said Anguay. “It feels like I’ve been interviewing for a job my whole life and it has finally come.”

