First Alert Weather: Strong Winds and numerous showers, mostly overnight and mornings.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Windy conditions continue for all islands today thru mid next week.

Overview: Two high pressure systems to the north and north-northwest of the islands are keeping winds strong and breezy. Sunshine with passing showers over the windward and mauka sections drifting leeward at times. Numerous showers, especially overnight and mornings.

Summary: Trade winds are breezy with 15-30mph. Concentration of clouds and numerous showers will be on the windward sides of the islands, but the winds are strong enough to push some of those showers to the leeward side at times. Showers will be more prevalent in the night and morning hours with a mixture of sunshine and passing showers.

The two highs north of the islands will merge into a single strong high today, with the high then gradually shifting southeastward through the middle of next week. Breezy to windy trades can be expected across the islands, and Wind Advisories will likely be needed at times, particularly during the early to middle part of next week. Based on the latest trends and model guidance, winds should remain just below advisory thresholds across the islands today.

High Surf Advisory is in effect for east facing shores of most islands; Small Craft Advisories are in effect for all Hawaiian waters due to the strong and gusty trade winds. A small northwest swell will peak today and then slowly decline through early next week. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will remain below normal through next week. Another small longer period northwest swell will build Thursday night into Friday morning giving a small boost to north and west facing shores. South swell will hold through much of next week with a slight increase in surf heights above background levels from Saturday night into Monday due to the arrival of a new small long period south swell.

