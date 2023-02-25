Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Family offers reward for clues in perplexing disappearance of Hawaii Island man

His family is offering a reward for information on his whereabouts.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a month since William Bishop, Sr., disappeared from his home in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Hawaii Island.

Since then, there hasn’t been a single sighting of the 76-year-old or his car, a 2019 silver Toyota Corolla.

And that’s puzzling police and leaving his family with no answers or clues.

Bishop went missing on Jan. 22 at about 2 pm.

He lives with one of his sons and his grandson, who saw him outside that afternoon.

Neighbors also reported seeing him at the home that day.

But at 2:30 pm, when his grandson came out to play basketball, Bishop and the car were gone.

Also puzzling, he didn’t take his phone, wallet or backpack.

Bishop is now considered endangered due to his age.

Jay Bishop said his father has not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease or anything else that would cause him to get disoriented.

“The reality of it is, none of us have a clue what happened,” he said, adding his dad also wouldn’t leave without saying goodbye to family members.

Rachel, Jay and William Bishop, Sr.
Rachel, Jay and William Bishop, Sr.(Bishop family)

The family is offering an undisclosed reward for information that leads to Bishop or the vehicle.

Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins, of the Hawaii Police Department, said it is unusual that Bishop’s car has not been found.

“That’s just another challenge,” Wilkins said.

Bishop with one of his sculptures
Bishop with one of his sculptures(Bishop family)

Bishop is an artist: A painter and sculptor.

But his son said he spent much of his life working with kids with disabilities.

“I have a daughter with cognitive disabilities and he was a big part of her life,” said Jay Bishop.

If you have information that can help in the case, call Hawaii County police at 808-935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
HFD is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Makiki home, killing two people.
Fire tears through Makiki home, killing an elderly woman and man
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

In 2017, state lawmakers appropriated $200,000 for a permanent memorial for more than 260,000...
Hawaii unveils historic monument honoring Filipino WWII veterans
Molokai homesteaders have complained for years about fuel dumped on Hawaiian Home Lands is...
Hawaiian homesteaders on Molokai say spill of hundreds of gallons of fuel made them ill
Key US inflation measure surges at fastest rate since June
Key US inflation measure surges at fastest rate since June
Daniel and Rose Young in their Moanalua home.
He dropped out of school to help the war effort. 80 years later, he’s getting his diploma