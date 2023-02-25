Family offers reward for clues in perplexing disappearance of Hawaii Island man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a month since William Bishop, Sr., disappeared from his home in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Hawaii Island.

Since then, there hasn’t been a single sighting of the 76-year-old or his car, a 2019 silver Toyota Corolla.

And that’s puzzling police and leaving his family with no answers or clues.

Bishop went missing on Jan. 22 at about 2 pm.

He lives with one of his sons and his grandson, who saw him outside that afternoon.

Neighbors also reported seeing him at the home that day.

But at 2:30 pm, when his grandson came out to play basketball, Bishop and the car were gone.

Also puzzling, he didn’t take his phone, wallet or backpack.

Bishop is now considered endangered due to his age.

Jay Bishop said his father has not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease or anything else that would cause him to get disoriented.

“The reality of it is, none of us have a clue what happened,” he said, adding his dad also wouldn’t leave without saying goodbye to family members.

Rachel, Jay and William Bishop, Sr. (Bishop family)

The family is offering an undisclosed reward for information that leads to Bishop or the vehicle.

Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins, of the Hawaii Police Department, said it is unusual that Bishop’s car has not been found.

“That’s just another challenge,” Wilkins said.

Bishop with one of his sculptures (Bishop family)

Bishop is an artist: A painter and sculptor.

But his son said he spent much of his life working with kids with disabilities.

“I have a daughter with cognitive disabilities and he was a big part of her life,” said Jay Bishop.

If you have information that can help in the case, call Hawaii County police at 808-935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.