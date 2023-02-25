Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Breezy conditions expected across all islands

Breezy conditions expected across all islands
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions continue for all islands today through mid-next week as two high-pressure systems arrive to north and northwest of the islands.

Expect sunshine with passing showers over the windward and mauka sections of Oahu drifting leeward at times.

Anticipate numerous showers, especially overnight, and mornings, and breezy trade winds at 15-30mph.

High surf advisory is in effect for east-facing shores of most islands, and small craft advisories are in effect for all Hawaiian waters due to the strong and gusty trade winds.

Surf heights along north and west-facing shores will remain below normal through next week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kauai Police HNN
Kauai police: Body found in remote area believed to be murder suspect
A Hilo man who was trying to catch mongoose in his yard on Thursday captured a skunk instead,...
A Hawaii man was trying to catch mongoose in his yard. He captured a skunk instead
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton pose in a photo with Hawaii County...
Clintons attend blessing of new parish center on Hawaii Island
The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck,...
Man dies after he was dumped into garbage truck, sheriff says

Latest News

While many people learned how to bake bread during the pandemic, not everyone turned it into a...
A Kapolei woman turned her pandemic hobby into a business and a homage to her Hawaiian roots
Breezy conditions expected across all islands
Sunrise Weather Feb. 25, 2023
Andre Perez who lives in Waiawa Makai asking federal and state officials questions about what...
Residents call on National Guard to act quickly in effort to test wells for ‘forever chemicals’
Hawaii National Guard is asking eight private landowners in Pearl City for permission to test...
Military testing drinking water in Pearl City for PFAS