Breezy conditions expected across all islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions continue for all islands today through mid-next week as two high-pressure systems arrive to north and northwest of the islands.

Expect sunshine with passing showers over the windward and mauka sections of Oahu drifting leeward at times.

Anticipate numerous showers, especially overnight, and mornings, and breezy trade winds at 15-30mph.

High surf advisory is in effect for east-facing shores of most islands, and small craft advisories are in effect for all Hawaiian waters due to the strong and gusty trade winds.

Surf heights along north and west-facing shores will remain below normal through next week.

