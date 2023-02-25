Tributes
A body found in Hilo Bay identified as 59-year-old from Waikōloa

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Police have identified a body discovered in Hilo Bay on Thursday afternoon as 59-year-old David Michael McManus of Waikōloa.

Officials say McManus frequently stayed at a residence in Hilo.

According to initial reports, the preliminary results of an autopsy performed on Friday afternoon do not show signs of foul play. However, the final results are pending toxicology and additional forensic testing.

Officials say on Feb. 23, shortly after 4:15 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers and Hawaii Island Fire Department personnel responded to the Hilo Bayfront area after a caller reported observing a body floating in the water 200 yards offshore.

HFD says the fire department chopper immediately located the lifeless body and brought it ashore.

Officials say the victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and officially pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

