Analyst: Russia-Ukraine conflict could stretch for "another year or two"

For a look at the year of conflict and where it has left the state of Russia - US relations we're joined by analyst Chris Kuehl of Armada Corporate Intelligence
By Annalisa Burgos
Updated: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feb. 24 marked one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sparking a war with wide-felt global impacts.

Analyst Chris Kuehl of Armada Corporate Intelligence joined Sunrise Weekends to discuss the year of conflict and the state of U.S.-Russia relations.

After President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Ukraine and the U.S.’ commitment of more than $70 billion in aid so far, China is proposing its own peace plan.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said 2023 will be the year of Ukraine’s victory, but Kuehl expects the war will drag on for another year.

