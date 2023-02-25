After decades as a gathering place, Aloha Stadium is going out ... but not with a whisper

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Stadium opened in 1975 to huge fanfare.

All these years later, after hosting huge games and big musical acts, the stadium is being mothballed.

It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium

On Saturday, thousands will flock to the stadium for one last hurrah ― a public event that will feature an auction, tours, games, live music and plenty of your favorite concession food.

To coincide with the farewell event, HNN’s sports team put together a digital special to reflect on what the stadium has meant to Hawaii and explore what the next Aloha Stadium is shaping up to be.

You can also listen to the special for free wherever you get your podcasts.

