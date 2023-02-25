Tributes
After decades as a gathering place, Aloha Stadium is going out ... but not with a whisper

Kyle and Davis take a look back at some of the most memorable moments at Aloha Stadium.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Stadium opened in 1975 to huge fanfare.

All these years later, after hosting huge games and big musical acts, the stadium is being mothballed.

On Saturday, thousands will flock to the stadium for one last hurrah ― a public event that will feature an auction, tours, games, live music and plenty of your favorite concession food.

To coincide with the farewell event, HNN’s sports team put together a digital special to reflect on what the stadium has meant to Hawaii and explore what the next Aloha Stadium is shaping up to be.

You can also listen to the special for free wherever you get your podcasts.

