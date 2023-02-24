Tributes
UH defensive back Kona Moore released from hospital, recovering at home

Kona Moore
Kona Moore(Hawaii Football)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH football player Kona Moore was released from the hospital Friday morning.

The former Saint Louis Crusader spent the night in the hospital after he was picked up by the ambulance on Thursday.

Moore collided into another defensive player towards the end of Spring training camp.

“It was a bad collision where he’s just going back for the ball,” head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “He’s just trying to make a play on the ball and he collides with his own guy.”

“He wants to get back on the field already, he just wants to be with his guys and so he’s a tough kid,” said Chang.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” the Moore family said in a statement. “Kona is stable and in good spirits. He is still awaiting further test results however he has full movement in all of his extremities.”

The Kapolei native is recovering at home.

This story will be updated.

