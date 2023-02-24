UH defensive back Kona Moore hospitalized following injury during practice

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii football player Kona Moore left Thursday’s practice in an ambulance after colliding with another player during Spring Training Camp.

The St. Louis School graduate was hospitalized, but UH did not release any further details on his condition.

The team posted on Twitter wishing Moore a speedy recovery.

Wishing our brother Kona Moore a quick recovery. We're all thinking of you! #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/hb3ZD5WuZS — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 23, 2023

The defensive back is a redshirt freshman who appeared in two games for the Rainbow Warriors last season.

Moore also played in last year’s Polynesian Bowl and is a three-star recruit from Kapolei.

This story will be updated.

