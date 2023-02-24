Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at high school: ‘Made me cry’

A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot in North Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Parents in North Carolina reacted this week to a high school student flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot.

On Thursday, a student at Porter Ridge High School reportedly shared a picture of another student flying the flag in the parking lot that morning.

WBTV reports the picture created instant reaction and anger from several parents, who said the flag is a symbol of fear and hatred for people of color.

“To have my child go to school and that’s the first thing he saw when he’s just going to get an education made me cry this morning,” one mother said.

The mother, who chose to stay anonymous, went on to say that the flag itself isn’t necessarily the issue, but rather the symbolism behind it and the fear that it can create.

“Some use it as a symbol of heritage. That’s their right, that’s their choice, freedom of speech,” she said. “But it also creates a lot of fear in people.”

A spokesperson with Union County Public Schools provided the following statement regarding Thursday’s events:

“When Porter Ridge High School administrators were made aware of the flags, they responded immediately and spoke to the students involved. Following the conversation, the students removed the Confederate flags. The flags did not cause a disruption and there were no safety concerns.”

The spokesperson also shared that there are no school policies that prohibit the flying of flags on school grounds.

The students involved were not disciplined and removed the flags voluntarily after a conversation with administrators, according to school officials.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
HFD is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Makiki home, killing two people.
Fire tears through Makiki home, killing an elderly woman and man
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Kauai police: Body discovered in remote area believed to be murder suspect
Kauai police: Body discovered in remote area believed to be murder suspect
Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway brings westbound traffic to a crawl
Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway brings westbound traffic to a crawl
Kauai Police HNN
Kauai police: Body discovered in remote area believed to be murder suspect
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Weapons supervisor appears in court in ‘Rust’ shooting case
FILE - Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of the Cielo Vista Mall, Wednesday, Feb....
Teen faces murder charge in shooting during Texas mall melee