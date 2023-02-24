Officials urge drivers to obey ‘Move Over’ law after crash that critically injured officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Officer Felix Gasman remains hospitalized four days after he was critically injured while directing traffic on the H-3.

Officer Felix Gasmen, a 15-year veteran with HPD, was hit by a car and critically injured late Sunday night while doing traffic duties.

HPD confirms it was raining Sunday night and the wet roads could have been a factor in the crash.

“As we know the Harano tunnel has two lanes. So in this case, if you’re unable to move over or into a shoulder, then we ask that the motorists you know slow down it is as you know appears a lot a lot of rain and it’s very slippery in the tunnels,” said HPD Captain Stason Tanaka.

It’s why officials are urging drivers to follow the “Move Over Law.”

The state law passed in 2012 requires drivers to make a lane change when approaching emergency vehicles. If they are not safely able to do that, they must slow down.

Drivers violating the law could face fines of up to $1,000 and a mandatory court appearance.

Eleven years ago, the “Move Over” law did not exist in Hawaii.

Pressure mounted in 2012 for a “Move Over” law after 28-year-old Officer Garret Davis was killed in this fiery crash on the H-1 Freeway after he had pulled over to help a stranded motorist. His sister, Amanda Stevens, pleaded to lawmakers to pass the “Move Over Law.”

“I can’t protect him anymore, so I’m asking you to help me to protect everyone else’s brother and sister, father, mother, son and daughter, and pass this bill,” said Stevens.

Five months after her plea, then Gov. Neil Abercrombie signed the “Move Over” bill into law.

As Officer Gasmen recovers from his serious injuries, HPD and HFD are directing drivers to obey the law and move over.

“We’ve already had 16 fatalities on the system,” said DOT Director Ed Sniffen. “Enough already.”

A GoFundMe for Officer Gasmen has raised more than $45,000. His wife told Hawaii News Now, “We are very thankful for the overwhelming support from our family, friends and community”.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.