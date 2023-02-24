HPD: Moped rider was rear-ended by car, then struck by a second car in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old moped rider was critically injured after being rear-ended by a car, then struck by a second car in Mililani Thursday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. about a mile south of Lanikuhana Avenue on Kamehameha Highway.

According to Honolulu police, the an unidentified male moped rider was traveling southbound on Kamehameha Highway when it was rear-ended by a car.

Subsequently, a second car attempting to avoid the initial collision veered off the road and struck the moped rider.

Authorities said he was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A portion of Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions between Lanikuhana Avenue and Ka Uka Boulevard but it has since reopened.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol did not appear to be factors in this crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

