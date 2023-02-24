Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
HFD is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Makiki home, killing two people.
Fire tears through Makiki home, killing an elderly woman and man
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Key US inflation measure surges at fastest rate since June
Key US inflation measure surges at fastest rate since June
Weird Al Yankovic in New York, May 17, 2016. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is bringing his show to Hawaii, but he doesn’t have to travel too far
Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks
The time has come to say ‘Aloha’ to Aloha Stadium.
It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium