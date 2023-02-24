Tributes
Lawmakers considering bill that would require employers to disclose pay rates on job listings

Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of...
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Job applicants in Hawaii may one day have more information about their prospective positions.

State lawmakers are considering a bill which would mandate employers to disclose a job’s pay rate on listings to reduce pay inequality.

However, job seekers may not notice the changes any time soon.

The bill calls for the law to take effect in 2050.

So far, pay transparency laws are active in some states, including California, Colorado, Maryland, New York City, Rhode Island, Washington and Ohio.

