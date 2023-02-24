Tributes
Kauai police: Body discovered in remote Kokee area believed to be murder suspect

Kauai Police HNN
Kauai Police HNN(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
KOKEE (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a days-long search, Kauai authorities have discovered a deceased body believed to be the suspect sought for a murder investigation.

The Kauai Police Department said it believes the body belongs to 22-year-old Kody Gardner who allegedly killed his father.

A multi-agency search was conducted by air and ground for 8 days before the body was found in a remote Kokee area.

According to the department, foul play is not suspected in Gardner’s death as preliminary findings suggest a fall from height.

“Due to the ongoing windy, rainy, and cloudy weather conditions and remote location, we have not yet been able to recover the body,” said KPD Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

Investigators said last Thursday, Gardner allegedly fatally shot his father at a home on Kuilei Street and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Police later found the vehicle at Waimea Canyon Lookout.

The victim is 52-year-old Delwood Kalei Gardner.

An autopsy conducted Thursday on Delwood found that his death was caused by multiple penetrating sharp force injuries to the neck.

“We do not know of or have a specific motive why Kody Gardner would want to harm his father, Delwood Kalei Gardner,” said Ponce. “However, according to family members, Kody Gardner suffered from mental illness”.

“Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones, and all affected by this tragedy,” said Ponce.

“We thank all our partners involved in this multiagency search and the public for your patience and support.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

