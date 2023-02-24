Kamehameha wrestling looks to get back to the top this weekend in the State Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State high school wrestling championships is set for Friday at BYU-Hawaii and one of the top contenders this year are the Kamehameha Warriors.

“We’ve been practicing really hard this week.” Kamehameha senior Kealiikupono Dikilato told Hawaii News Now. “Since we couldn’t take it home last year, we’re really looking to take it this year.”

The Warriors wrestling team is coming off of a team sweep in the ILH championships with the boys and the girls both taking home league titles.

Not a surprise for a team that feels they’ve earn everything that’s come their way.

“You earn what you get, you know, put in the work and you’ll see the results.” Head coach David Chew said.

Now setting their sights on States, the team says the works already been done and all that’s left is to wrestle.

“Just got to trust in your tools right now, be confident and for me, my mentality going in there is just to like, just to dominate.” Junior Evan Kusumoto said.

It helps when you have a little added motivation. The Warriors were on a hot streak in States, winning the boys and girls team titles in 2019 and 2020 before the Moanalua team ended their bid for a three-peat.

“last year, we weren’t able to take it home, we got second, but hopefully this year with the numbers we have and the work we put in that we can take it home.” Sophomore Jax Realin said.

For the seniors on the team, they want to give the school on the hill one more Koa Head trophy before they leave.

“I would honestly love that.” Dikilato said. “Since it’s my last year here, I’ve been doing wrestling for five years already and, it would be nice to finally finish one off for not only me, but for the team just to bring home a win.”

The HHSAA State Wrestling tournament begins Friday BYU-Hawaii.

