Kamehameha Kapalama selects Kaeo Drummondo as next Varsity football coach

Kamehameha Kapalama announced on Thursday that they’ve selected alumnus Kaeo Drummondo as its...
Kamehameha Kapalama announced on Thursday that they’ve selected alumnus Kaeo Drummondo as its new varsity head football coach.(Brien Ing | ScoringLive)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Kapalama announced on Thursday that they’ve selected alumnus Kaeo Drummondo as its new varsity head football coach.

The former Hilo head coach is now heading back to his alma mater after former Warriors head man Abu Ma’afala who was relieved of his duties on November 1st, 2022.

Drummondo’s last game as head coach of the Vikings was a 20-17 win over ‘Iolani in the 2019 HHSAA Division I Championship game where Hilo’s Keanu Keolanui made a 55-yard field goal to win them the title.

He stepped down from the Hilo program following the 2019 season to take an assistant coaching position at Kamehameha and most recently served as Hilo’s athletic director.

Drummondo’s role will also include overseeing the development of the entire football program from the elementary grades to the varsity level.

His first day on the job is set for March 6th.

Wahine basketball embark on final regular season road trip