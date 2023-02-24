Judge denies bail for former Punahou coach charged with child pornography

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge has denied bail for former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen and ordered he be detained.

The judge said Yuen poses a danger to the public.

Yuen pleaded not guilty to possessing child pornography in federal court Thursday.

The 50-year-old has also been accused of sexual assault by several of his former players.

Federal prosecutors allege that former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen is “a prolific and aggressive child predator” and say he should remain locked up as he awaits trial to protect the public.

According to court documents, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Olson said there is “strong evidence to suggest that Yuen has been grooming and sexually exploiting the children he coaches since the early 2000s.”

“Yuen is not simply a passive collector of child pornography,” Olson said.

“Rather, he is a prolific and aggressive child predator who has repeatedly targeted minors that he knows well.”

Yuen will stay in custody until his trial. He’s due back in court on April 18.

