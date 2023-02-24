Judge denies bail for former Punahou coach charged with child pornography
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge has denied bail for former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen and ordered he be detained.
The judge said Yuen poses a danger to the public.
Yuen pleaded not guilty to possessing child pornography in federal court Thursday.
The 50-year-old has also been accused of sexual assault by several of his former players.
Federal prosecutors allege that former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen is “a prolific and aggressive child predator” and say he should remain locked up as he awaits trial to protect the public.
According to court documents, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Olson said there is “strong evidence to suggest that Yuen has been grooming and sexually exploiting the children he coaches since the early 2000s.”
“Yuen is not simply a passive collector of child pornography,” Olson said.
“Rather, he is a prolific and aggressive child predator who has repeatedly targeted minors that he knows well.”
Yuen will stay in custody until his trial. He’s due back in court on April 18.
PREVIOUS REPORTS:
- Federal prosecutors allege ex-Punahou basketball coach is a ‘prolific, aggressive child predator’
- Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges
- ‘My blood was boiling’: Outrage grows as coach accused of sex abuse continues working with minors
- In wake of suits, Punahou says more sex assault allegations have come to light
- MMA star accuses Punahou School of retaliation after sex abuse lawsuit
- Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
- Another standout athlete files suit against Punahou, alleging sexual assault
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.