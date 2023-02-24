Tributes
HPH seeks applicants for medical assistant program as deadline nears

(Hawaii Pacific Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health is looking for applicants to join its medical assistant program.

It is scheduled to run from August 2023 to 2024.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.

Program information:

  • Offered to students who will be high school seniors for the 2023-2024 school year (current high school juniors).
  • Tuition is sponsored by Hawaii Pacific Health.
  • No prerequisites for the program.
  • Students are given primary consideration for employment at an HPH facility after completing the program.
  • Pay starts at $21 per hour for full and part-time medical assistants at HPH.
  • The program includes two semesters of coursework and 225 hours of clinical externships.
  • Experienced health care professionals teach classes at two campuses — Farrington High School and Waipahu High School.
  • Classes are held on weekdays to accommodate student schedules.
  • Labs are conducted Saturdays at Straub Medical Center clinics in Pearlridge and Kapolei.
  • Medical assistants do everything from assisting with patient care and procedures to coding and billing.

The program has graduated 87 students since it began in 2018 — with 100% of students obtaining their national certification on their first attempt.

For more information and to apply, click here.

