Here’s who will compete at Merrie Monarch 2023 (and who will pick the winners)

Merrie Monarch is celebrating 60 years of the festival this April.

The prestigious hula competition is the heart and soul of Hilo for one week out of the year, attracting thousands from around the world.

This year also marks the grand return to the full scale of the festival, with public ticket sales, and no COVID restrictions.

While the town lights up with craft fairs, a grand floral parade and a Holoku Ball, the real action will take place on the main stage. Here’s a list of the 23 halau competing (in no particular order):

Hālau Lilia Makanoe: Kumu Hula Shelsea Lilia Ai

Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu: Nā Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u ‘Sonny’ Ching & Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera

Keolalaulani Hālau ‘Ōlapa O Laka: Kumu Hula Keolalaulani Dalire

Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea: Kumu Hula Kapua Dalire-Moe

Hālau Mōhala ‘Ilima: Kumu Hula Māpuana De Silva

Hālau Keolakapuokalani: Kumu Hula Drake Keolakapu Dudoit Delaforcé

Hālau Kiawekūpono O Ka Ua: Kumu Hula Ulukoa Duhaylonsod

Hālau Hula ‘o Kahikilaulani: Kumu Hula Nāhōkūokalani Gaspang

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka: Kumu Hula Nāpua Greig

Hālau Hula Kauluokalā: Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero

Keʻala ʻo Kamailelauliʻiliʻi: Kumu Hula Kamaile Hamada

Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leinā’ala: Kumu Hula Leinā'ala Pavao Jardin

Hālau Ka Lehua Pua Kamaehu: Nā Kumu Hula Kasie Puahala Kaleohano & Brandi Nohelani Barrett

Hula Hālau ‘o Kamuela: Nā Kumu Hula Kauʻionālani Kamanaʻo & Kunewa Mook

Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua: Nā Kumu Hula Robert Ke’ano Ka’upu Iv & Lono Padilla

Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua: Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona Iii

Ka Lā ‘ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e: Nā Kumu Hula Tracie & Keawe Lopes

Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi: Nā Kumu Hula Haunani & ‘iliahi Paredes

Kawai’ulaokalā: Kumu Hula Keli’iho’omalu Puchalski

Hālau Hula O Kauhionāmauna: Kumu Hula Theresa Kauhionāmauna Ramento Tehiva

Ka Leo O Laka I Ka Hikina O Ka Lā: Kumu Hula Kaleo Trinidad

Hālau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine: Kumu Hula Ka’ilihiwa Vaughan-darval

Hālau Kala’akeakauikawēkiu: Kumu Hulakenneth Dean Alohapumehanaokalā Victor

Picking a winner from the best in the hula world is no easy task. This year, the esteemed judges are:

Cy Bridges, Ed Collier, Vicky Holt Takamine, Nālani Kanakaʻole, Noenoelani Zuttermeister Lewis, Piʻilani Lua and Kalena Silva.

Before the halau take the stage on Friday and Saturday, 12 soloist will compete for the title of Miss Aloha Hula on Thursday night. Selected by their kumu, the soloist will represent their halau in kahiko and ‘auana, and be judged on technical skill, grace and use of the language.

This year’s 12 Miss Aloha Hula contestants are:

Meleana Kamalani Mirafuentes: Nā Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunuʻu “Sonny” Ching & Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera

Eva Rose Keaoʻōpuaikalaʻi Espinoza: Kumu Hula Keolalaulani Dalire

Jazmine Nohealani Adams-Clarke: Kumu Hula Kapua Dalire-Moe

Pōhaikealoha Olikolani Artates: Kumu Hula Nāpua Greig

Breeze Ann Kalehuaonālani Vidinha Pavao: Kumu Hula Leināʻala Pavao Jardin

Tehani Kaleohoneonālani Barrett: Nā Kumu Hula Kasie Puahala Kaleohano & Brandi Nohelani Barrett

Je’ani-Jade Kalamaolaikapohakea Pavao: Nā Kumu Hula Kunewa Mook & Kau’ionālani Kamana’o

Jill-Lyan Makanaokalani Mae-Ling Mamizuka: Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona

Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown: Nā Kumu Hula Tracie & Keawe Lopes

Karlee Pōhaikealoha Rita Chong Kee: Nā Kumu Hula Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes

Tayla-Nohealeimamo Kamaehukauikapono Taʻuhere Vaughan-Darval: Kumu Hula Kaʻilihiwa Vaughan-Darval

Pōlaʻa Kalaniʻelima Yim: Kumu Hula Kenneth Dean Alohapumehanaokalā Victor

Hawaii News Now will carry the festival on-air and online, in addition to special coverage during newscast, on streaming platforms and on social media.

