Here’s who will compete at Merrie Monarch 2023 (and who will pick the winners)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Merrie Monarch is celebrating 60 years of the festival this April.
The prestigious hula competition is the heart and soul of Hilo for one week out of the year, attracting thousands from around the world.
This year also marks the grand return to the full scale of the festival, with public ticket sales, and no COVID restrictions.
While the town lights up with craft fairs, a grand floral parade and a Holoku Ball, the real action will take place on the main stage. Here’s a list of the 23 halau competing (in no particular order):
- Hālau Lilia Makanoe: Kumu Hula Shelsea Lilia Ai
- Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu: Nā Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u ‘Sonny’ Ching & Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera
- Keolalaulani Hālau ‘Ōlapa O Laka: Kumu Hula Keolalaulani Dalire
- Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea: Kumu Hula Kapua Dalire-Moe
- Hālau Mōhala ‘Ilima: Kumu Hula Māpuana De Silva
- Hālau Keolakapuokalani: Kumu Hula Drake Keolakapu Dudoit Delaforcé
- Hālau Kiawekūpono O Ka Ua: Kumu Hula Ulukoa Duhaylonsod
- Hālau Hula ‘o Kahikilaulani: Kumu Hula Nāhōkūokalani Gaspang
- Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka: Kumu Hula Nāpua Greig
- Hālau Hula Kauluokalā: Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero
- Keʻala ʻo Kamailelauliʻiliʻi: Kumu Hula Kamaile Hamada
- Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leinā’ala: Kumu Hula Leinā'ala Pavao Jardin
- Hālau Ka Lehua Pua Kamaehu: Nā Kumu Hula Kasie Puahala Kaleohano & Brandi Nohelani Barrett
- Hula Hālau ‘o Kamuela: Nā Kumu Hula Kauʻionālani Kamanaʻo & Kunewa Mook
- Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua: Nā Kumu Hula Robert Ke’ano Ka’upu Iv & Lono Padilla
- Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua: Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona Iii
- Ka Lā ‘ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e: Nā Kumu Hula Tracie & Keawe Lopes
- Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi: Nā Kumu Hula Haunani & ‘iliahi Paredes
- Kawai’ulaokalā: Kumu Hula Keli’iho’omalu Puchalski
- Hālau Hula O Kauhionāmauna: Kumu Hula Theresa Kauhionāmauna Ramento Tehiva
- Ka Leo O Laka I Ka Hikina O Ka Lā: Kumu Hula Kaleo Trinidad
- Hālau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine: Kumu Hula Ka’ilihiwa Vaughan-darval
- Hālau Kala’akeakauikawēkiu: Kumu Hulakenneth Dean Alohapumehanaokalā Victor
Picking a winner from the best in the hula world is no easy task. This year, the esteemed judges are:
Cy Bridges, Ed Collier, Vicky Holt Takamine, Nālani Kanakaʻole, Noenoelani Zuttermeister Lewis, Piʻilani Lua and Kalena Silva.
Before the halau take the stage on Friday and Saturday, 12 soloist will compete for the title of Miss Aloha Hula on Thursday night. Selected by their kumu, the soloist will represent their halau in kahiko and ‘auana, and be judged on technical skill, grace and use of the language.
This year’s 12 Miss Aloha Hula contestants are:
- Meleana Kamalani Mirafuentes: Nā Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunuʻu “Sonny” Ching & Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera
- Eva Rose Keaoʻōpuaikalaʻi Espinoza: Kumu Hula Keolalaulani Dalire
- Jazmine Nohealani Adams-Clarke: Kumu Hula Kapua Dalire-Moe
- Pōhaikealoha Olikolani Artates: Kumu Hula Nāpua Greig
- Breeze Ann Kalehuaonālani Vidinha Pavao: Kumu Hula Leināʻala Pavao Jardin
- Tehani Kaleohoneonālani Barrett: Nā Kumu Hula Kasie Puahala Kaleohano & Brandi Nohelani Barrett
- Je’ani-Jade Kalamaolaikapohakea Pavao: Nā Kumu Hula Kunewa Mook & Kau’ionālani Kamana’o
- Jill-Lyan Makanaokalani Mae-Ling Mamizuka:Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona
- Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown: Nā Kumu Hula Tracie & Keawe Lopes
- Karlee Pōhaikealoha Rita Chong Kee: Nā Kumu Hula Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes
- Tayla-Nohealeimamo Kamaehukauikapono Taʻuhere Vaughan-Darval: Kumu Hula Kaʻilihiwa Vaughan-Darval
- Pōlaʻa Kalaniʻelima Yim: Kumu Hula Kenneth Dean Alohapumehanaokalā Victor
