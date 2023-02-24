Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Heavy rains cause 100,000 gallons of wastewater to spill at Kauai treatment plant

Poipu Wastewater Plant
Poipu Wastewater Plant(Google)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said heavy rains earlier this week caused thousands of gallons of wastewater to spill at the Poipu Water Reclamation Plant.

DOH said the 100,000-gallon spill “was contained onsite and had no impact to the public.”

Officials added that the discharged water was treated to secondary water quality, but it did not go through final filtration and UV treatment due to the “abnormal inrush of rainwater.”

The weather report indicated that over 2 inches of rain fell from Monday through Tuesday, which caused the facility’s flows to double, the Health Department said.

While the spill is primarily attributed to the consistent and heavy rain that drenched the Garden Isle, DOH said it is investigating other possible causes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
Boy with Hawaii ties reported missing in Washington state is found safe
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Ala Moana burglary
Police: Burglary suspect tried to evade officers by hiding in Macy’s store ceiling
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

2022: Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala - Photo by Bruce Omori
Here’s who will compete at Merrie Monarch 2023 (and who will pick the winners)
HFD is responding to a building fire in Makiki on Thursday afternoon.
2 people dead after fire rips through home in Makiki
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 150: A lesson on how to avoid cyber crimes from a former cyber criminal
Hawaiian monk seal Kaimana gives birth to Hawaii’s first pup of 2023