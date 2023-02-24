Heavy rains cause 100,000 gallons of wastewater to spill at Kauai treatment plant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said heavy rains earlier this week caused thousands of gallons of wastewater to spill at the Poipu Water Reclamation Plant.

DOH said the 100,000-gallon spill “was contained onsite and had no impact to the public.”

Officials added that the discharged water was treated to secondary water quality, but it did not go through final filtration and UV treatment due to the “abnormal inrush of rainwater.”

The weather report indicated that over 2 inches of rain fell from Monday through Tuesday, which caused the facility’s flows to double, the Health Department said.

While the spill is primarily attributed to the consistent and heavy rain that drenched the Garden Isle, DOH said it is investigating other possible causes.

